Union picks up first win

The Union tennis team won one out of three matches this past week as they kicked off the 2018 season.

Union lost 7-0 to Madison St. Joseph and 6-1 to Enterprise before claiming a 4-3 win over Leake Central.

Union will return to action on Monday when they are set to host Enterprise and will host Philadelphia on Tuesday in a division contest. After that, Union is off until March 20 when they host Clarkdale.

Union 4, Leake Central 3

The Union tennis team grabbed its first win of the season with a 4-3 win over Leake Central.

On the girls side, Haily McKinnion and Logan McGraw lost 2-6, 4-6 at No. 1 doubles while Mallory Magee and Brittney Milling won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

In boys doubles, Byars Cliburn and Sage Gunn secured a point at No. 1 doubles as they won 6-1, 6-2 while E.J. Campbell and Cross Franklin lost 2-6, 4-6.

In singles, Shania Moore took a forfeit win on the girls side while Francelle Parija also took a forfeit win.

In mixed doubles, Meagan Graham and Michael Hurley lost 2-6, 2-6.

Madison St. Joe 7, Union 0

Union dropped its first match of the season with a 7-0 loss to 2A powerhouse Madison St. Joe.

Union was blanked in both sets of boys and girls doubles, losing 6-0, 6-0 in each set.

In girls singles, Shania Moore lost 0-6, 1-6 while E.J. Campbell lost 0-6, 0-6 in boys singles.

In mixed doubles, Meagan Graham and Michael Hurley lost 4-6, 6-0.

Enterprise 6, Union 1

Union dropped another decision to Enterprise.

Byars Cliburn and Sage Gunn grabbed Union’s only point as they won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 boys doubles. Jagger Bennett and Cross Franklin lost 4-6, 6-7 at No. 2 boys doubles.

In girls doubles, Logan McGraw and Hailey McKinnion lost 1-6, 0-6 at the No. 1 spot while Mallory McGee and Brittney Milling lost 0-6, 4-6 at the No. 2 spot.

In singles action, Shania Moore lost 4-6, 2-6 on the girls side while Francelle Parija lost 2-6, 4-6 on the boys side.

In mixed doubles, Meaghan Graham and Michael Hurley lost 0-6, 2-6.