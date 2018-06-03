Walk-off double lifts ECCC to Northeast sweep

The East Central Community College Baseball Warriors got the second walk-off hit of the season from Ken Scott for a dramatic 6-5 win in the nightcap and a doubleheader sweep over the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers Feb. 27 at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex.

East Central scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning of game one and then held on for a 7-6 win.

Scott laced a double into the gap in right center to score Wyatt Ball from first base and give the Warriors a 6-5 win in the second game.

East Central trailed 5-3 in the game entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Zack Hutchison opened the inning with a double and was eventually brought home on a single from George Farid. Farid scored the tying run on a single from Jay Johnston of Lake.

Dylan Marsh got his third win of the season in relief, throwing one and two thirds innings and allowing no runs and no hits.

Scott led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run and Jacob Edwards of Newton County also singled in a run in the opener.

Freshman right-hander Thomas Boothe got the win throwing five innings and giving up two hits and three runs while striking out four batters.

ECCC defeats Mississippi Delta, Enterprise State

The East Central Community College Warriors took a different route to victory in each game, but came away with two wins Saturday in baseball action at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex .

East Central trailed for six innings against the Mississippi Delta Trojans in the first game of the day before winning 8-4, and scored 15 runs in the first five innings against the Enterprise State Boll Weevils to run away with the last game of the day 16-5.

Mississippi Delta led 3-0 heading to the seventh inning before the Warriors tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and then sealed the win with five more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Sophomore Jacob Edwards out of Newton County got the Warriors rolling in the seventh with a two-out single that scored two runs.

Kolby Crowley got the win in relief. He pitched the final three innings and gave up just one run on two hits.

Against Enterprise State, Edwards had three hits in the contest

ECCC will host Lake Land College (Ill.) on Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.