The Union Chamber of Commerce is set to host its Annual Membership Banquet, marking the reinstatement of this cherished community event. The banquet is scheduled for Friday, March 20th, at 7:00 PM, and will take place at the First Baptist Church Union Family Life Center.

According to Chamber director Neal McCarty, the chamber board felt it was time to revive the annual celebration after a five-year hiatus that started during the COVID pandemic.

“We got together and decided it was time to make this happen again,” he said. “We’re excited about it. I think a lot of citizens, especially those who remember those banquets from years ago, still want to come out and support their community.”

This year's banquet, aptly themed “America250 Stars and Stripes, carries special significance as it coincides with the 250th Anniversary of the United States, blending national pride with local achievements. The evening will also spotlight the historic performance of the 2025 Union High Yellowjackets football team, who finished the regular season undefeated on the way to a deep run in the Class 3A Playoffs and a 12-1 record.

Senator Tyler McCaughn will serve as the keynote speaker for the evening.

The chamber will additionally recognize three distinguished honorees,

•Dr. James Bennett, recipient of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.

•Mr. Dean Russell, named 2025 Veteran of the Year.

•Union High School Head Football Coach Jacob Wren, honored as 2025 Citizen of the Year.

The evening promises a festive atmosphere, with a theme of “Stars and Stripes & Friday Night Lights”. A catered dinner will be served, accompanied by dinner music provided by Deanna Moore, the pianist at First Baptist Church Union. Attendees can also look forward to numerous door prizes throughout the night.

The primary goal of the banquet is to bring the community together for an enjoyable evening, celebrating the Town of Union, its residents, the local school, and the nation as a whole. McCarty added that it’s a great time to celebrate local businesses and show community-wide support that could attract more business and industry to the area.

“This banquet will really help to show people what Union has to offer, and it is a goal of ours to attract more businesses to our town by showing the support our community provides locally,” said McCarty. “We’re blessed with a great mayor and great city leadership that makes it possible, and we want to do everything we can to help them make Union a more welcoming environment for any kind of economic growth.”

Physical tickets are priced at $30 each, while tickets purchased online are $31.50. This is a purchase deadline of March 8th. Tickets can be purchased online via a QR code or link on the Union MS Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchase from chamber board members, as well as at the following businesses: Ogletree’s Ace Hardware, State Farm, and Robinson Family Dental.

Community members are encouraged to secure tickets soon and join in what promises to be a memorable night of fellowship, delicious food, and an evening honoring our nation, local traditions, and the people who make the community of Union strong. For more details, contact the Union Chamber of Commerce or visit their Facebook page.