Some of the Committee’s major findings and recommendations about the accountant’s report include:

- State law requires that the state cost per inmate day be certified biennially by a certified public accountant and that the certified cost be used by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) as the basis for verifying the 10% savings required of companies contracted by MDOC to operate the state’s private prisons.

- For FY 2022, MDOC’s cost per inmate day for a model facility totaled $59.24 based on the security requirements of the facility and MDOC’s medical, food, facility management and maintenance, and administrative costs.

- PEER reviewed the results of the Mississippi Department of Corrections Schedule of Average Daily Costs Per Inmate Day for a Model Facility. PEER analysis notes an increase in the operating costs for security personnel of approximately 30% (i.e., costs increased from $20.66 for FY 2020 to $26.77 for FY 2022).

MDOC attributed this increase in cost to a new scheduling model utilizing 12-hour shifts (the previous model utilized 8-hour shifts) and the implementation of the state’s new compensation system, SEC2.

- PEER analysis showed that cost for non-security personnel declined by approximately 36% (i.e., per-inmate costs decreased from $7.24 in FY 2020 to $4.65 in FY 2022).

MDOC reported that the facility expenditures utilized to provide historical costs for the FY 2022 report were based on expenditures for an increased inmate population. However, non-security personnel costs may be unrelated to the number of inmates housed in a facility (i.e., additional inmates may not necessitate the hiring of additional office/clerical personnel). This means that similar year-to-year operating costs may have been allocated over a larger inmate pool, resulting in a lower cost per inmate calculation.

- State law requires that private prisons represent at least a 10% savings to MDOC’s costs for the same level and quality of services. MDOC should negotiate private prison contracts to yield savings significantly greater than the 10% required by law.