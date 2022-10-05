Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of October 11, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00438-COA

Joshua Taylor Carnley v. State of Mississippi; Newton Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-018-NWBB; Ruling Date: 04/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Caleb May; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CA-00136-COA

Chris A. Wharton v. State of Mississippi Ex Rel. Pearl Police Department; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:19-cv-00223-JE; Ruling Date: 11/14/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

XX 2021-WC-00694-COA

Howard Industries, Inc. v. Selina Hayes; Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission; LC Case #: 15 03857-P-0960-D; Ruling Date: 05/19/2021; Consolidated with 2021-WC-00695-COA Howard Industries, Inc. v. Selina Hayes; Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission; LC Case #: 07 07775-M-6861-D; Ruling Date: 05/19/2021; ; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Appellant/Cross-Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, McCarty and Smith, JJ. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Greenlee, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-WC-01219-COA

Miles Meek v. Cheyenne Steel, Inc. and American Interstate Insurance Company; Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission; LC Case #: 1811306-R-0121; Ruling Date: 10/18/2021; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-01196-COA

Charles Harold Ponder v. Amy Marie Sharp Ponder; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:14-cv-01019-DNH; Ruling Date: 07/16/2020; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CP-00440-COA

Monnie Villareal v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:21-cv-00019-RK; Ruling Date: 03/25/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Krebs; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jackson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00654-COA

Walter Carruthers a/k/a Walter "Cookie" Carruthers v. State of Mississippi; Union Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2020-206; Ruling Date: 05/13/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent Smith; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Union County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CA-00233-COA

Harold Arrington v. Justin Anderson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV20-022(KM)L&CV20025(KM); Ruling Date: 11/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and McDonald, J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-KA-01067-COA

Jeremiah Daniels a/k/a Jermiah Daniels a/k/a Jeremiah Leland Daniels v. State of Mississippi; Tippah Circuit Court; LC Case #: TK2020-065; Ruling Date: 08/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Kent Smith; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tippah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00499-COA

Anthony Short v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0078CR; Ruling Date: 04/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00781-COA

Sandra Felecia Daniels v. Family Dollar Stores of Mississippi, Inc.; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:20-cv-00392; Ruling Date: 06/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CP-01301-COA

Illya Watkins a/k/a Illya Larue Watkins a/k/a Illya L. Watkins v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:19-cr-00041; Ruling Date: 11/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion for leave to file an out-of-time appellant's brief is granted. The mandate shall be recalled, and this appeal shall be reinstated on this Court's active docket. The proposed pro se appellant's brief shall be accepted for filing. The appellee's brief is due within thirty days of the entry of this order. Order entered 10/04/2022.

EN BANC

2022-CP-00141-COA

Amir Young v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:21-cv-00108-EFP; Ruling Date: 01/26/2022; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The State's motion to dismiss this appeal is denied. The Hinds County Circuit Court's January 26, 2022 judgment dismissing the appellant's March 3, 2021 motion for post-conviction collateral relief is affirmed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Hinds County. All Judges agree. Order entered 10/10/2022.