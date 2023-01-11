Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of January 12, 2022:

EN BANC

89-R-99001-SCT

In Re: The Rules of Civil Procedure; Disposition: On the en banc Court's own motion and effective upon the entry of this order, Form 1A of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure is amended to remove the requirement that a process server include his or her Social Security Number on Form 1A, and Forms 1A-38 of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure are amended to change the date references from 19__ to 20___. Entered: 12/21/2022.

EN BANC

2005-CT-00379-SCT

Leon Lamar Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 06/16/2004; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Consolidated with 2020-CT-00094-SCT Leon Lamar Trotter a/k/a Leon Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 11/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: Amended Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Leon Lamar Trotter is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 1/4/23.

EN BANC

2019-IA-00985-SCT

Jones County School District and Jones County School Board v. Covington County School District, Covington County School Board, Arnetta Crosby, in Her Capacity as Superintendent of Education of the Covington County School District and the Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi; Covington Chancery Court; LC Case #: 16CH1:16-cv-00260; Ruling Date: 05/28/2019; Ruling Judge: Gerald Martin; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellants is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Griffis, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00094-SCT

Leon Lamar Trotter a/k/a Leon Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 11/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Consolidated with 2005-CT-00379-SCT Leon Lamar Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 06/16/2004; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: Amended Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Leon Lamar Trotter is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 1/4/23.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00770-SCT

Thomas Earl Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis a/k/a Thomas E. Ellis a/k/a Thomas Ellis McCoy v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:09-cr-00504-TTG-1; Ruling Date: 06/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed pro se by Thomas Earl Ellis is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Not Participating: Ishee, J. Order entered 12/21/22.

EN BANC

2021-IA-00315-SCT

Tiger Production Company, LLC, CCore Energy Management Company, LLC, Robert Marsh Nippes and Harry Walters v. John Webb Pace, Jeanette Pace and John Gregory Pace; Wayne Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV-2018-127-W; Ruling Date: 03/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellants is denied. Beam, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00426-SCT

In the Matter of the E.M. Rush Trust; Mary Jane Rush Lennon, Stacy Lennon, Julie E. Lennon, Estate of Perry Rush Lennon, Robert R. Lennon, Jr. and Dana R. Schilling v. Lowrey & Fortner, P.A.; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-pr-00145-CS; Ruling Date: 03/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Disposition: Petitioner's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Coleman and Griffis, JJ. Not Participating: Randolph, C.J. Order entered 12/19/22.

EN BANC

2021-EC-00486-SCT

In Re: Democratic Ward 1 Run-Off Election for the City of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Between S. Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull: S. Nicholas Holliday v. Robert Devaull; Monroe Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-201; Ruling Date: 03/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellee is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00985-SCT

Reno Fenelli Siggers a/k/a Reno F. Siggers a/k/a Reno Siggers v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0060-ABS; Ruling Date: 07/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Disposition: Reno Fenelli Siggers's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 12/19/22.