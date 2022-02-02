Income tax elimination remains the biggest issue to be decided. Watch the interview.

Douglas Carswell, President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, joined Y’all Politics on Monday for an overview of how the 2022 Mississippi legislative session is shaping up.

Carswell oversees the conservative think tank that tracks legislation and rates it on the basis of whether it increases freedom in the state or restricts it, giving lawmakers grades on how they vote on such bills.

MCPP is actively pushing for less regulations on businesses, reforms to the state’s Certificate of Need laws, increased school choice in education, and the elimination of the state income tax.

-- Video credit to Frank Corder of Y'all Politics --