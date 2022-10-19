Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In September, Unemployment rates were lower in September in 11 states and the District of Columbia, higher in 9 states, and stable in 30 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 9 states, decreased in 1 state, and was essentially unchanged in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The national unemployment rate (3.5 percent) fell 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and stands at 1.2 percentage points lower than in September 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of September 2022) stands at 3.6 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for the previous reported month (August 2022) was reported as 3.6 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 1.4 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (September, 2021).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.6 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 3.5 percent, which has fallen from August 2022 (last month's report).

The full report can be read by clicking here.