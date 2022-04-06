Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of April 05, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-01148-COA

Robert B. Wallace v. Leigh Ann Wallace; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:11-cv-01182; Ruling Date: 09/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Troy Odom; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-01378-COA

Kurt Mishael Magee a/k/a Kurt M. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-2; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Consolidated with 2020-KA-01397-COA Allen Ray Haynes a/k/a Allen R. Haynes v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-1; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jefferson Davis County taxed with costs of appeal in Appeal No. 2020-KA-01378-COA; Appellant taxed with costs of appeal in Appeal No. 2020-KA-01397-COA. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-00176-COA

Dwayna Porche Hickerson a/k/a Dwayna Hickerson a/k/a Dwanya Hickerson v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:20-cv-00121-RK; Ruling Date: 01/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Krebs; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XX 2020-CA-01407-COA

Ray Barbour Jr. v. Singing River Health System Employees' Retirement Plan and Trust; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:19-cv-01648-DNH; Ruling Date: 12/01/2020; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee and McDonald, JJ., Concur. McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Smith and Emfinger, JJ.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Lawrence, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CC-00029-COA

Handyman House Techs, LLC v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00265; Ruling Date: 12/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00372-COA

Dekerrius Ford v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0025; 2018-0097 CI; Ruling Date: 06/10/2020; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Washington County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-01236-COA

Paul Thompson v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0040-CVK; Ruling Date: 09/16/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Oktibbeha County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-CA-00664-COA

Anthony Terrell Booker a/k/a Anthony Booker a/k/a Robert Booker v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2003-10,660(3); Ruling Date: 03/28/2018; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The State's motion for rehearing is granted. The previous opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would deny. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating. See opinion rendered this date.

EN BANC

XX 2018-CA-00664-COA

Anthony Terrell Booker a/k/a Anthony Booker a/k/a Robert Booker v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2003-10,660(3); Ruling Date: 03/28/2018; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: The State's motion for rehearing is granted. The previous opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Jackson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee and McCarty, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, J. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00228-COA

Demario Walker a/k/a Demario Dontez Walker a/k/a Kiriyama San Givonni a/k/a Kiriyama Zyreonia San Givonni v. State of Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-10025-DH-1; Ruling Date: 02/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Lawrence, J., not participating.