Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of August 16, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CC-00574-COA

Vector Transportation Co. v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Scott Black; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV20-123(MM)L; Ruling Date: 04/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Mills, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00790-COA

Kenya Clay v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-0038-NS-MD; Ruling Date: 06/24/2021; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Neshoba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-KA-01363-COA

Joshua Allen Murry a/k/a Joshua Murry v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0371-CR1C; Ruling Date: 10/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Coleman; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-KA-00736-COA

Jimmy Lewis, Jr. a/k/a Jimmie Lewis v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0009; Ruling Date: 06/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Coahoma County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00752-COA

Andrew Phang v. Vergenia Phang; Harrison Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CH2:20-cv-00289-JS; Ruling Date: 06/11/2021; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CP-00333-COA

William T. White and William T. White d/b/a White Haul Transport, Inc. v. Patsy B. White; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-cv-00108 & 18-cv-00109; Ruling Date: 07/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01341-COA

William Wofford a/k/a William Scott Wofford v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-KR-058-F-B; Ruling Date: 10/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01383-COA

Jamaltae Adams a/k/a Jamaltal Adams v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK17-125B; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-SA-00020-COA

Carl Smith v. Mississippi Department of Public Safety; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00391; Ruling Date: 12/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00039-COA

Kenneth Purvis v. Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC and R and L Poultry Services, Inc. d/b/a The Agri-Business Store; Wayne Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV-2020-51-B; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Smith, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00152-COA

Michele Edward Frost a/k/a Michael Edward Frost v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-1995-608; Ruling Date: 01/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00259-COA

Joshua Edrick Edwards a/k/a Joshua Edwards a/k/a Joshua E. Edwards v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0509; Ruling Date: 11/04/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00610-COA

Gloria Carter v. Total Foot Care and Dr. Michael Zaleski, Individually and in his Professional Capacity; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:20-cv-00094-PH; Ruling Date: 06/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.