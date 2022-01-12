Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of January 18, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-00882-COA

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC v. Barbara Hollinshed, Individually and On Behalf of the Estate of Charles Adams, Deceased; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00598-WLK; Ruling Date: 07/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-KA-00294-COA

Octavious Morrison a/k/a Morrison Octavious a/k/a Bam v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 13-1-436-WLK-1; Ruling Date: 02/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00742-COA

William Jody Cromwell v. Nancy Williams and Woodrow Brand III; Monroe Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-263-PM; Ruling Date: 06/23/2020; Ruling Judge: John White; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-00034-COA

Thomas Lee Jiles v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:20-cv-00163; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00353-COA

Thomas C. Wooten v. Ashley L. Simmons Wooten; Clay Chancery Court; LC Case #: 13CH1:18-cv-00067-PDE; Ruling Date: 02/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Paula Drungole-Ellis; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01308-COA

Darius D. Johnson a/k/a Darius Dion Johnson a/k/a Darius Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-00024-JE; Ruling Date: 11/06/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.