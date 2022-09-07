Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of September 13, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00793-COA

Derek Rowell a/k/a Derek Rock Rowell v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cr-00320; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-01313-COA

Tammie Gardner v. William Dotie Jackson, M.D., and Mississippi Premier Plastic Surgery PLLC; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:16-cv-00213-JE; Ruling Date: 10/29/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00682-COA

Belton Wayne Sims a/k/a Belton Sims v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 1:17-CR-00055-PH-1; Ruling Date: 05/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jefferson Davis County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CP-01076-COA

Cynthia McGilberry v. Lisa M. Ross; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00368-TTG; Ruling Date: 09/09/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-01409-COA

One Hundred Fifty-Three Thousand Three Hundred Forty Dollars ($153,340.00) in United States Currency and Gene Parnell Taylor v. State of Mississippi Ex Rel. Rankin County Sheriff's Office; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00052-JE; Ruling Date: 12/10/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00055-COA

Antonio Prowell and Lori A. McCottrell v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, James L. DeLoach, and David Flautt; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:18-cv-00887; Ruling Date: 12/14/2020; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.