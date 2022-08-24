Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 25, 2022:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2021-CA-00430-SCT

The State of Mississippi, by and through Michael Watson in his Official Capacity as Secretary of State as Trustee of Public Tidelands v. Long Beach Harbor Resort, LLC; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:19-cv-01977-JP; Ruling Date: 04/01/2021; Ruling Judge: James Persons; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

King, Leslie D., P.J.

XX 2021-SA-00030-SCT

Mississippi Division of Medicaid and Drew Snyder, In his Official Capacity as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid v. Yalobusha County Nursing Home; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-cv-00880; Ruling Date: 12/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Griffis, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Maxwell, J. Dissenting Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Maxwell, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2017-DR-01207-SCT

James Cobb Hutto, III a/k/a James C. Hutto III a/k/a James C. Hutto a/k/a James Hutto III a/k/a James Hutto a/k/a Jamie Hutto a/k/a The Hitman a/k/a James Cobb Hutto v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 11-5005; Ruling Date: 05/28/2013; Ruling Judge: William Gowan, Jr.; Disposition: Motion for Appointment of Counsel for Representation for Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is hereby dismissed. All Justices Agree. Order entered 8/19/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00095-SCT

Angela Lambes v. Eric Lambes; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 14-cv-02072-MAM; Ruling Date: 12/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Disposition: The petition for writ of certiorari filed by counsel for Angela Lambes is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Coleman and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 8/16/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00675-SCT

Jason Clint Denham v. Rebecca Pruett Denham; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:17-cv-00513-G; Ruling Date: 06/18/2022; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Disposition: Jason Denham's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Beam, J. Order entered 8/22/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01077-SCT

John Tallant a/k/a John Harley Tallant a/k/a John H. Tallant v. State of Mississippi; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR17-388(KM)L; Ruling Date: 09/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by John H. Tallant, pro se, is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 8/18/22.

EN BANC

X 2020-CT-01181-SCT

Jeremy Thornhill v. Walker-Hill Environmental and Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois; Marion Circuit Court; LC Case #: 46CI1:20-cv-00226-AM; Ruling Date: 09/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Affirmed. The Judgment of the Marion County Circuit Court is Reversed, and the Case is Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.