Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of January 20, 2021:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

XX 2020-CA-00676-SCT

Camille Village, LLC v. Federal National Mortgage Association and Barings Multifamily Capital, LLC; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:18-cv-02190-CB; Ruling Date: 05/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Carter Bise; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-CA-01097-SCT

Omega Protein, Inc. v. Evanston Insurance Company; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:15-cv-00082-KJ; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00895-SCT

Jelani Miles a/k/a Jelani N. Miles v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-1545; Ruling Date: 04/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Jelani Miles is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 1/13/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00105-SCT

Russell Haley v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:19-cv-00047; Ruling Date: 01/16/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: Russell Haley's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J. Ordered entered 1/12/22.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00505-SCT

Senque Wright a/k/a Senque Santanze Wright a/k/a Senque Santanz Wright v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55;19-CR-196CM; Ruling Date: 01/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed pro se by Senque Wright is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00592-SCT

Sylvester Bell a/k/a Bell Sylvester v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0157; Ruling Date: 05/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Sylvester Bell is dismissed. Order entered 1/12/22.

EN BANC

2021-M-01170

James Robert Rowsey a/k/a James R. Rowsey a/k/a James Rowsey v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR95-261-B(D); Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Disposition: James Robert Rowsey's Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court is denied. Rowsey is restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Rowsey that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 1/12/22.

EN BANC

2022-AD-00001-SCT

In Re: Administrative Orders of the Supreme Court of Mississippi; Disposition: En banc order directing the disbursement of $140,573.40 in civil legal assistance funds among the MS Volunteer Lawyers Project, North MS Rural Legal Services, and MS Center for Legal Services. Order entered 1/13/22.