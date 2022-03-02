Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of March 17, 2022:

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2020-IA-01017-SCT

Claiborne County Hospital v. Julius Truitt; Claiborne Circuit Court; LC Case #: 11CI1:17-cv-00038-THI; Ruling Date: 06/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00855-SCT

Lincoln Dille a/k/a Lincoln Dille II v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 14-0-25-251CRWLK; Ruling Date: 04/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed on behalf of Appellant Lincoln Dille II, by the Office of State Public Defender - Indigent Appeals Division is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 3/14/22.

EN BANC

EN BANC

2019-CT-01423-SCT

Angela T. Lairy, Turner & Associates, PLLC, Carolyn T. Karriem and the Estate of Bennie L. Turner v. Lori Chandler; Clay Circuit Court; LC Case #: 13CI1:14-cv-00016; Ruling Date: 07/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Larry Roberts; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Lori Chandler is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Coleman and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 3/14/22.

EN BANC

XX 2019-CT-01505-SCT

Victoria Leasy v. SW Gaming, LLC d/b/a Harlow's Casino; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0041-CI; Ruling Date: 09/03/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Washington County Circuit Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Beam, J., not participating. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-01702-SCT

Holcomb, Dunbar, Watts, Best, Masters & Golmon, P.A. f/k/a Holcomb Dunbar, P.A. v. 400 South Lamar Oxford Mad Hatter Partners, LLC and Blake Tartt III; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-329; Ruling Date: 10/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Frank Vollor; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Maxwell, J., not participating.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-01821-SCT

In the Matter of the Last Will and Testament of Luke Beard, Deceased: Antonio Christmas v. Diane Christmas; Lincoln Chancery Court; LC Case #: 43CH1:18-cv-00484; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Nathan Adams, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Lincoln County Chancery Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00060-SCT

Antwoine Cork v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2010-0183-CR1; Ruling Date: 08/27/2010; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant pro se is denied. Beam and Ishee, JJ., would dismiss. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00167-SCT

Magnolia Health Plan, Inc. and Cenpatico Behavioral Health, LLC v. Mississippi's Community Mental Health Commissions, Region One Mental Health, North MS Commission on MI/MR d/b/a Communicare, Northeast Mental Health - Mental Retardation Commission, Region III d/b/a Lifecore Health Group, Region IV Mental Health Services d/b/a Timberhills, Region 6 Community Mental Health Commission d/b/a Life Help, Region VII Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities Commission d/b/a Community Counseling Services, Region 8 Mental Health Services, Hinds Behavioral Health Services, Region 10 State of MS d/b/a Weems Community Mental Health Center, Southwest Mississippi Mental Health and Retardation Commission-Region 11 d/b/a Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex, Region XII Commission on Mental Health and Retardation d/b/a Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, Gulf Coast Mental Health Center, Singing River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Services, Region XIV and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health, Inc.; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00756-EFP; Ruling Date: 01/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by appellants is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Griffis, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00676-SCT

Camille Village, LLC v. Federal National Mortgage Association and Barings Multifamily Capital, LLC; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:18-cv-02190-CB; Ruling Date: 05/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Carter Bise; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

X 2021-BD-01141-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Flordia M. Henderson; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Flordia M. Henderson shall be publicly reprimanded in open court by the presiding judge on the first day of the next term of the Circuit Court of DeSoto County after the entry of this Court's decision, with Henderson in attendance. Flordia M. Henderson is taxed with costs and expenses. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.