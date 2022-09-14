Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 15, 2022:
Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.
X 2021-KA-00782-SCT
Derrick Burden v. State of Mississippi; Wilkinson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-KR-0006; Ruling Date: 06/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Wilkinson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.
Randolph, Michael K., C.J.
X 2021-EC-00486-SCT
In Re: Democratic Ward 1 Run-Off Election for the City of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Between S. Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull: S. Nicholas Holliday v. Robert Devaull; Monroe Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-201; Ruling Date: 03/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.
EN BANC
2019-CT-00895-SCT
Jelani Miles a/k/a Jelani N. Miles v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-1545; Ruling Date: 04/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.
EN BANC
2020-CT-00022-SCT
J.D., by and through her Natural Mother and Next Friend, Jileta Mingo v. McComb School District; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-062-PCT-PCS; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellee McComb School District is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 9/9/22.
EN BANC
2021-EC-00563-SCT
David Simmons v. Town of Goodman, Mississippi, Dexter Howard, Jr., Keandria Thompson and Edward Pierce, Jr., In their Official Capacities as Municipal Election Commissioners of the Town of Goodman, Mississippi; Holmes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0091; Ruling Date: 05/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.
EN BANC
X 2021-CA-00875-SCT
Tuwanda Z. Williams v. John Williams, Jr.; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:19-cv-00420; Ruling Date: 07/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Randolph, C.J., not participating.