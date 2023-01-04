Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Education:

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2021-22 Superintendent’s Annual Report has been released detailing how academic progress has been made as MDE designated more than $96 million in federal funds to help students, schools and districts recover from pandemic disruptions to learning. View the report online at mdek12.org/superintendent2022 .

Report highlights:

Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) scores for 2021-22 show student achievement exceeded pre-pandemic levels with the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reaching an all-time high of 42.2% in English Language Arts (ELA) and 55.9% in science, and reaching 47.3% in mathematics, just shy of the pre-pandemic rate of 47.4%.

The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores show Mississippi students are maintaining historic gains in 4th grade reading.

MDE contracted with a staffing agency for $1.8 million to expand its Licensure Call Center with longer hours and additional customer service representatives to better assist prospective and current educators.

MDE’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program granted $9.8 million to five universities: Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University to cover tuition and expenses for up to 200 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.

A record high of 10,534 public school students took 14,788 Advanced Placement exams with 5,573 exams earning a qualifying score.

Graduation rate reached an all-time high of 88.4%.

Dropout rate reached a record low of 8.5%.

MDE procured tutorial services through PAPER for $10.7 million that provide students in grades 3-12 with online access to ELA and mathematics tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The percentage of students participating in dual credit courses rose from 6.6% in 2016 to 13.8% in 2022.

The total number of Early Learning Collaboratives (ELC), which provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students, increased to 35 through August 2022.

MDE partnered with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to create a telehealth delivery system within K-12 schools to provide remote healthcare and healthcare provider access to students.

MDE piloted Mississippi Beginnings: Pre-K curriculum to support any preschool teacher in providing rich, play-based, intentional developmentally appropriate instructions.

MDE used $12.7 million of federal funds to begin modernizing the Mississippi Student Information System (MSIS) that was created in 2000.

Four schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Mississippi schools and districts earned new accountability A-F grades for the first time since 2019. Accountability grades help teachers, school leaders, parents and communities know how well local schools and districts are serving students. Though the 2021-22 grades should always be viewed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts are now rated C or higher.