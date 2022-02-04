Below is a press release from the Office of Governor Tate Reeves:

Governor Tate Reeves and officials from Nissan gathered today at Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant to announce the company’s plans to build two all-new, all-electric vehicles in the state. Nissan plans to invest $500 million in its Canton facility to support this project, marking nearly $4 billion invested in Mississippi since 2003.

Nissan will begin transforming its Mississippi operations with the latest in EV manufacturing technology to support production of all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025. The project includes upskilling nearly 2,000 employees at Nissan Canton and will help ensure these jobs remain in Mississippi.

“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future.”

Today’s announcement is part of Nissan Ambition 2030 and will make Mississippi home to Nissan and its employees for years to come.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County is providing assistance, as well. Additionally, Accelerate Mississippi is assisting Nissan with its upskilling, retraining, and community outreach efforts.

Nissan Canton employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled nearly 5 million vehicles. The plant currently produces the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.

“Nissan is the cornerstone of the state’s automotive industry,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Nearly 20 years after opening its Canton facility, Mississippians continue to produce award-winning vehicles for this global automotive leader. Nissan’s decision to produce electric vehicles in the state once again places Mississippi in the global spotlight, demonstrating the pride our workforce takes in a job well done and its commitment to lasting success. MDA is proud to have played a role in this project, and we thank our partners at the Madison County Economic Development Authority and The Madison County Board of Supervisors for working with our team to ensure this economic win for Central Mississippi.

“Accelerate Mississippi is pleased to work with a forward-thinking company that dedicates time, energy and resources to building up its community for increased opportunity of the future," said Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director Ryan T. Miller. "Nissan has a vision for investing in its employees and the state of Mississippi that we believe will positively impact the people of our state, and we look forward to partnering in this noble endeavor.”

“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”

“The Madison County Board of Supervisors is extremely happy that Nissan has chosen to expand its operations in Madison County,” said Madison County Board of Supervisors President Paul Griffin. “We are truly thankful for Nissan’s continuous commitment to our area and Madison County continues to flourish because of company investments like these. We are excited about the growth this expansion brings to the county and appreciate the leadership MCEDA provided to help bring this project to fruition.”