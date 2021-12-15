Elyse Marcellino talks about how Embark can help parents, communities navigate the educational landscape in Mississippi.

Empower Mississippi announced this week that it is was launching a new initiative called Embark. This organization will assist school founders in starting charter and private schools in Mississippi. Elyse Marcellino will serve as the Director of Embark.

Marcellino joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to talk about the new venture. She outlined the need Embark aimed to meet in local communities as her team of coaches provide parents and interested parties with expertise in school planning and start-up, whether that be in the form of charter schools, homeschool pods or in small private school settings. She also discussed the state’s charter school laws and what could be done to better accelerate the educational opportunities across Mississippi.

Watch the full interview below. Learn more about Embark here.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder of Y'all Politics --