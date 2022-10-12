Patchy fog and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then patchy fog and showers and thunderstorms likely between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. High near 80, with temperatures falling to around 76 in the afternoon. South southwest wind 0 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.