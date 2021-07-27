Innovate Mississippi is a non-profit designed to bring together entrepreneurs, investors and business mentors to grow the technology sector in Mississippi.

CEO Tony Jeff spoke to the Rotary Club of North Jackson explaining how rapidly technology is changing and the need for an "angel investing" organization such as Innovate Mississippi. Starting a business is a skill that involves specific steps for success. Innovate Mississippi works with entrepreneurs to help guide them through this process.

Innovate Mississippi has, over the last 20 years, helped develop over 1,500 new companies and connected them with over $181 million in seed and venture capital, resulting in new high-paying jobs being created within our state. The company provides coaching and connection to resources for entrepreneurs thanks to the generous support of our public and private sponsors.