Today, the Office of the Attorney General announced it has completed the review of six incidents involving officer-involved shootings. These include a March 31, 2024, incident in Florence involving four deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office; an August 2, 2024, incident in Clarksdale involving one Clarksdale Police Lieutenant and one Clarksdale Police Captain; an August 8, 2024, incident in Summit involving two Summit Police Officers and two McComb Police Officers; a September 8, 2024, incident in Jackson involving one Jackson Police Officer; and a February 16, 2025, incident in Flowood involving two Flowood Police Officers. In these five incidents, the Attorney General’s Office found the use of force was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, the reviews followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

In addition, on February 23, 2026, a Jones County Grand Jury indicted a Laurel Police Officer on one count of aggravated assault related to an October 23, 2023, officer involved shooting in Laurel. The incident was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. While this case is in active litigation, our office will not comment further on the matter.