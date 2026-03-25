The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) is excited to introduce the LeFleur’s Mining Company Gem Sluice experience, thanks to a generous gift from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation (MMNSF). Visitors can pan for gems and fossils like a real prospector or paleontologist at this permanent, hands-on, outdoor water experience located on the museum’s grounds in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park! The experience evokes the spirit of historic prospecting calling to mind eras like the California Gold Rush and of how paleontologists sluice for fossils. Best of all, participants get to take home the treasures they uncover, making the experience both engaging and rewarding.

How It Works

The Sluice provides an easy add-on experience to a day of exploring exhibits, aquariums, and nature trails. It’s perfect for families, school groups, and anyone who enjoys a little hands-on adventure. The sluice experience can be added to general museum admission and offers three discovery options: $7.99 for pay dirt (gems), $11.99 for fossil find (fossils), or $29.99 for mother lode (mix of gems and fossils), plus tax. Visitors empty their bag into a panning tray and rinse it through the sluice’s flowing water to uncover hidden treasures making each discovery a surprise.

Whether uncovering their first gemstone or adding to a growing collection, the gem sluice offers a fun and memorable way for visitors to experience science in action. “The mining sluice adds a dynamic, new layer of hands-on fun to the Museum experience,” said Museum Director Angel Rohnke. “It brings geology and natural history to life in a way that’s active and memorable. It’s also a great way for visitors to slow down and connect with the natural world.”

A Membership-Powered Project

Foundation support helps bring interactive exhibits and educational enhancements directly to museum visitors, transforming ideas into experiences that inspire curiosity and learning. The sluice donation was made possible through funds raised by the MMNSF through memberships, highlighting the tangible impact of those memberships. “This is exactly the kind of experience we love to support,” said MMNSF Executive Director Susan Frazier. “The sluice creates opportunities for families to learn together, make memories, and engage with science in a meaningful way. It’s a wonderful addition to the Museum, and we’re proud to help bring it to life.” Visit https://mmnsfoundation.org/howtohelp to learn how to support future museum projects.

For more information about the mining sluice, visit https://www.mdwfp.com/lefleurs-mining-company-gem-sluice-mmns .

ABOUT THE MUSEUM: The Museum is located at 2148 Riverside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. Admission is: $9 for adults, $7 for youth ages 3-18, and $8 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. Plan your adventure at: 601-576-6000 or www.mdwfp.com/museum . Connect with the Museum at: www.facebook.com/msnaturalscience and www.instagram.com/MSScienceMuseum .

ABOUT THE MMNS FOUNDATION: Since 1977, the MMNS Foundation has been dedicated to supporting MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science through memberships, donations, fundraising, and volunteerism to enhance educational experiences and promote conservation across Mississippi.