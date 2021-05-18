East Central Community College students receiving Technical Program Awards during the 2021 Awards Ceremony held on the campus in Decatur and their respective hometowns included (front row, from left) Dylan Chunn of Philadelphia, Collision Repair Technology; Quinton Billie of Philadelphia, Automotive Technology; Diana Hopson of Meridian and Faith Primer of Carthage, both recipients of Early Childhood Education Technology; and Chandler Fortenberry of Philadelphia, Electrical Technology; and (back row, from left) Marlon Price of Little Rock, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology; Jada Griffin of Meridian, Culinary Arts Technology; Chris Alexander of Carthage, Hotel and Restaurant Management Technology; and Zane McElhenney of Union, Information Systems Technology. Not pictured are Branson Parker of Sebastopol, Automation Control Technology; Jonathan Edwards of Conehatta, Diesel Equipment Technology; Preston Jackson of Newton, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology; and Cezar Torres of Morton, Technical Student of the Year.