IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

JAMES BUCKLEY AND JANIE

BUCKLEY, PETITIONERS

VS. CAUSE NO.: 26-CV-072-RML

KADARRIUS CAMERON AND

UNKNOWN FATHER OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN,

RESPONDENTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: KADARRIUS CAMERON

You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the Plaintiffs’ Petition to Establish Custody regarding the minor child, D.D.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Jasper County Courthouse located in Paulding, Mississippi, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard by the Court, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and official seal, this the 10th day of April, 2026.

HONORABLE

CHRISSIE BUFFINGTON

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

/s/ Suzanne Gressett

CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK

Publication Dates: April 15,

April 22 & April 29, 2026