IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

UNION FINANCE MS, LLC.

PLAINTIFF

CIVIL ACTION NO.

2025-cv-0286-NWCM

CLIFFORD WILLIAMS, DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI:

TO: CLIFFORD WILLIAMS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, Union Finance MS, LLC, seeking money damages for default on a promissory note. You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to K. Lee Stribling, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose mailing address is Post Office Box 329, Purvis, Mississippi 39475.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 25th DAY OF MARCH, 2026, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.

IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of March 2026.

Michael L. Butler

Newton Circuit Court Clerk

BY: Penny Ford, Deputy Clerk

Publication Dates: March 25,

April 1 and April 8, 2026