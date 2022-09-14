Faced with rising food and fuel costs, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington asked the board to amend his department’s budget to cover $46,000 in overages which he said were directly related to rising fuel and food for inmates.

The board agreed to transfer $65,860 from the general fund to the sheriff’s office to cover the overages. “It pains me to say this, but I’m over budget about $46,000, and I can’t stand being over budget,” Pennington told the board. “I’ll give you an example of why it’s that high. Fuel prices doubled. Y’all are dealing with that, too. Then there’s food. Beginning this fiscal year, we were paying $700 to $800 a week to feed inmates. About four months ago, we were (spending) about $2000 to $2200 to feed 55 inmates. Three weeks to a month ago, we were paying $1800 to 2000 for 35 inmates. Food prices have tripled, and gas has doubled.”

Currently, the state pays $20 per day for the housing of state inmates, but Pennington said that barely pays the expense of housing a state inmate. Pennington explained that food for the inmates is purchased from food wholesaler Merchants. Since more than 80 percent of the inmates’ food is purchased from the company, the company provides the services of a dietician free of charge to make sure the inmate diet meets state requirements. Pennington said he was working with the dietician to see where costs might be cut.

“I have been on the phone with the dietician,” Pennington said. “I do not care what they eat as long as its nutritious and it’s the number of calories they need to meet the dietary requirements. If I can legally feed it, that’s what I’m going to do. We’re going to see if the food price can come down.”

Pennington also told the board he had checked with sheriffs in Neshoba, Rankin and Lauderdale counties on how they provided meals to inmates. He said most of them use meals prepared by local hospitals.

Supervisor Charles Moulds commented that all departments were going to have to look at making cuts where possible, but board president Joe Alexander said caution needed to be exercised.

“Some things we can control, and some things we can’t,” Alexander said. “Let’s just make sure we’re not going to be in a meeting with the state of Mississippi.”

In other business, County Administrator Steve Seale handed out a construction permit that he said would meet the requirements handed down by the state legislature requiring contractors to be permitted for construction within unincorporated areas of the county.

The board has previously declined to act on the measure citing areas the legislature had left too many questions unanswered regarding permitting requirements, administration, and penalties. Those questions continued to be asked during the discussion before the permit was ultimately approved by the board. A construction permit will be issued to licensed contractors who apply at the Emergency Management office. The fee for the permit will be $10.

“The only thing this is going to do is issue a permit if they ask for it and charge them a fee and file it,” District 1 Supervisor Kenny Harris said “Then you are out of it.”

Godwin, who has previously voiced concerns about the issuing of the permits again questioned who the enforcement agency would be if a contractor fails to get a contractor’s permit.

“Shouldn’t that be something we find out before we move forward?” Godwin asked.

“If we offer this and nobody comes after one then we’ve done our part,” Alexander replied.

“I would like to do our part and not have our citizens tied up with having to do junk that there’s no need to do. We’ve got folks in the county doing other things and now have got to be responsible for keeping up with this paperwork and this money,” said Godwin. “Where’s the money supposed to go? The general fund?”