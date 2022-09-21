In last Thursday’s regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the board took care of a number of interfund transfers to pay bills.

The board approved one general motion to approve six interfund transfers that included a transfer from the general fund to the fire protection fund of $27,975.61. An explanation in the meeting agenda said the tax levy used to pay the truck note was not enough to pay the new fire truck note after the board paid off Union’s wrecked fire truck. The largest approved transfer was $765,316.00 from the county trust to the general fund for operating purposes.

In a hiring matter, the board approved Second District Chancery Judge Robert Logan’s request to hire Keely Epplin as a research assistant for the district at a cost of $5,000 to the county.

The board also approved Sheriff’s Joedy Pennington’s request to seek a $33,000 grant for the purchase of six radios, fingerprint processing equipment, and first aid trauma kits. Pennington told the board that the grant was a “100 percent” grant, meaning the county would not have to match any amount if the grant is awarded.

District 1 Supervisor Kenny Harris advised the board that he had a request from the city of Union for some six-foot culverts and help with the installation of the culverts near the jail. The drainage ditch near the jail overflowed during the August thunderstorm that dumped 16 inches of rain in the area. Harris said he would move forward with helping the city.

On the same topic of flooding creeks and branches, Board President Joe Alexander said he had received several calls from residents in his beat seeking assistance for ditch cleaning. Alexander said he had explained numerous times to multiple landowners that the county could not go on private property even at the request of the landowner. After a discussion about who could assist, the board agreed to have administrator Steve Seale contact the US Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi Soil Conservation to discuss drainage issues within the county at an upcoming board meeting.

The board also discussed, but took no action, on appointing certain road work employees to be designated as a paving crew team to run the new paving machine. Supervisor Charles Godwin said the only problem with designating a crew from current employees would be the number of days that paving could not take place because of weather. Alexander countered with an offer of having three employees from any of the districts that could be trained to run the paver and all other aspects of the paving process. Alexander a designated crew would be helpful to avoid problems with changing settings multiple times with multiple operators.

The board also offered reminders of the Wildlife Expo at the American Legion Hut on Oct. 27, and the annual Amnesty Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.