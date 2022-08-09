﻿The 2022-23 Newton County Swim Team participated in its first swim meet of the year on August 27, 2022. The team competed against five high schools. Half of the Newton County team made North State qualifying times — the only team to do so. Three swimmers did what was thought impossible in their first-ever meet by making state qualifying times. These swimmers include: Emory James with two qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Edie Pippin with two qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; and Jordyn Hill qualifying in the 50-yard freestyle.

Team Captain Landon McConnell qualified for North State in both of his events, and in doing so, broke the NCHS team record in 100-yard backstroke.

Easton Baker also qualified in both of his events with best times and crushed his NCHS record in the 100-yard butterfly.

Also making individual qualifying times were Lauren Hopkins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, Mary Lee Gregory in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Rhaley Easley in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.

In the relays, the girls’ 200-yard Medley Relay team and the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team also qualified. For the first time, NCHS's A and B relay teams for the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay both swam qualifying times.

The day ended with the NC Swim Team earning first place in Class I.