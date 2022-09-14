Savannah Mary Alice Taylor and Luke Bemont Williams will marry at 1 p.m. on October 1, 2022, at The Chapel at First Baptist Church of Covington, Louisiana with Dr. Timothy L. Hubbard of Seminary Baptist Church officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Jeannie Taylor. Parents of the bridegroom are Billy K. and Leslie Williams.

Savannah is a Registered Nurse at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. She is from Covington, Louisiana. Luke is a Minister of Music and Worship at Seminary Baptist Church and Funeral Director Resident Trainee at Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins. He is from Hickory. After their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Seminary.