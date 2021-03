The Newton County tennis team got in four matches last week but was only able to pull out a single win. The Cougars started the week with a 6-3 loss to Jackson Prep and then lost 7-0 to New Albany on Friday night. On Saturday, Newton County beat Bayou Academy 4-3 and lost 6-1 to Tupelo at the Northwest Rankin Tournament. Newton County, now 7-8 on the season, has a full week of tennis ...