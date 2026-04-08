The public school regular season in tennis came to an end last week as they gear up for postseason play.

Newton County finished with a 15-4 record as they vie for a second Class 4A state championship.

Union finished up their regular season with a 4-3 loss to Pisgah and finished third in their division as they enter the Class 3A playoffs.

Newton County Academy beat Leake Academy 4-3 in a rain-shortened match as their regular season draws to a close.

Here is a roundup of last week’s action.

Newton County

The Cougars finished out the regular season last week with a 6-1 win over Pearl. In singles, Nick Bishop lost 6-2, 6-1 on the boys side while Alissa Luke won by default on the girls side. In boys doubles, Drew Walker and Hayes Holliman won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Carson Davis and Fisher Edwards won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot. In girls doubles, Katie Lynne McDonald and Reese Thoms won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Ellie Russell and Erin Tullos won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot. In mixed doubles, Caden Chaney and Abby Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at mixed doubles.

In boys singles, Fisher Edwards won his first-round match, beating Forest 6-4, 6-2 but lost in the finals to Morton, falling 6-0, 6-1. In girls singles, Alissa Luke won her first-round match, beating Northeast Lauderdale 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals, but lost 6-0, 6-1 to West Lauderdale in the finals. Both spots advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

In boys doubles, Drew Walker and Hayes Holliman won their first-round match, beating Forest 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Northeast Lauderdale 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Carson Davis and Langston Cole beat Forest 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and then beat West Lauderdale 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 in the semifinals. Walker and Holliman were then crowned as the 5-4A boys No. 1 doubles champions while Davis and Coleman were the No. 2 champions.

In girls doubles. Katie Lynne McDonald and Reese Thomas beat Northeast Lauderdale 6-0, 6-0 and then beat West Lauderdale 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Ellie Russell and Erin Tullos beat Morton 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then beat West Lauderdale 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. McDonald and Thoms were crowned as the No. 1 girls doubles 5-4A champions while Russell and Tullos were named the No. 2 girls doubles champions.

In mixed doubles, Caden Chaney and Abby Williams beat Morton 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and then beat West Lauderdale 6-2, 6-1 in the finals to win the 5-4A title.

The Class 4A individual tournament will be held in Vicksburg on April 21 and 22. The Cougars will play in the Class 4A team tournament on Thursday at home against Poplarville.

Union

Union only had one match last week and lost a tight 4-3 match to Pisgah.

In singles, Ashton Wilcher lost 6-4, 6-4 on the boys side while Hannah Pullin lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Cooper Capps and Jude Feasel won 4-6, 6-4, 14-12 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot while Hayden Ferguson and Levi Ferguson lost 7-6 (9), 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Julia Harrison and Denver McCoy won 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Annley Howell and Ava Smith lost 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Ethan Brasher and Rylee Pullin won 6-1, 6-0. Union finished third in district play and will play in the Class 3A team playoffs this week.

NCA

The Generals got in one match last week, beating Leake Academy 4-3 in a rain-shortened match.

In girls singles, Madilyn Smith lost 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 in a third-set tiebreaker, falling to Taylor Allen, the defending Class 5A state champion at the No. 1 spot. Isabella Doss lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Karlie Stamper and Cloe Weems lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Lanee Parks and Brooklyn Vaughn won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys singles, Eli Herrington won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Asher Tramill won by default at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Celi Weems and Trent Wright won 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

Both boys doubles matches were rained out.