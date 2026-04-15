The Union tennis team competed in the individual district tournament Monday and Tuesday, April 6-7, at ECCC. On day 1, girls doubles Annley Howell and Ava Smith got through the first round beating Pisgah 6-4, 7-6 in a 7-5 set tie breaker, but then fell short to St. Andrews in the second round 0-6, 2-6. Boys doubles Cooper Capps and Jude Feasel started off the day against St. Andrew’s and fell short 2-6, 4-6. Boys doubles Levi Ferguson and Hayden Ferguson started off against Pisgah and fell short in a split set tie breaker 7-5, 1-6, TB: 4-10. In girls singles, Hanna Pullin started off the morning with a win against Southeast 6-0, 6-0, but then fell short in the second round to Pisgah 0-6, 0-6. In boys singles, Ashton Wilcher started off with a win against Southeast 6-0, 6-0, but then fell short in the second round to Pisgah in a hard-fought battle 6-3, 4-6, TB: 7-10. To finish the afternoon, mixed doubles Ethan Brasher and Rylee Pullin only played 1 round due to being the number 1 seed in the district and beat Raleigh 6-1, 6-1. Girls Doubles Julia Harrison and Denver McCoy also only played one round due to being the number 2 seed in the district. These girls beat St. Andrews number 2 girls doubles 6-2, 6–2.

On day two, mixed doubles Brasher and Pullin started the morning off against St. Andrews for the final round and won 6-0, 7-6 in an 8-6 set tie breaker to result in District Champions for Mixed Doubles. Girls Doubles Harrison and McCoy started the morning off against Pisgah and won a tight 6-3, 4-6, TB: 10-7 to advance to the finals. In the final round, they battled St. Andrews number 1 doubles and fell short 3-6, 1-6 to finish as runner up in the district.

Mixed doubles, Ethan Brasher and Rylee Pullin and girls doubles, Julia Harrison and Denver McCoy will play in the state tournament in Oxford on Tuesday, April 21.