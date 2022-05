third nine weeks: NHS releases honor students for third quarter

PRINCIPAL’S LIST: 9th Grade - De’traun Brown, Samuel Brown, Aria Dukes, Nakeelah Wash 10th Grade - Sasha Harris, Kalaeja Jones, Samaria Jones 12th Grade - Zamarion Bender, Katein Fielder, Jashonna Nicholson, Francesca Pham, Davion Roberts, Jalen Roberts HONOR ROLL: 9th - Ashton Finley, Sedrick Harris, Keiara Johnson, Rayla Mitchell, Aaliyah Pruitt, Dominique Pruitt, Jamia Qualls, Jaylon Robinson, Jadon Spivey, Isabelle Terry, Chelci Turner, Erin Ware, Kamareya Wesley, Richard Wheaton 10th - Kelton Johnson, Jacoby Jones, Jaquari Lindsey, Samiya Sanders, Daylen Ware, Alexander West, Ethan West 11th Grade - Ashton Bedford, Nakeirra Blaylock, De’Asia Daniel, Ashari Evans, Dimotheus Irby, Kacie Johnson, Aliyah Jones, Destiny McCluney, Janiah McDonald, Marquise Poole, Brittney Reed, Devin Smith, Chelise Turner, Essence Wesley 12th Grade - Ja’Ryiah Bonner, De’Anthony Darby, Tasia Evans, Caylan Goodman, Alesha Hollis, Amyah Jones, Samone Jones, Ja’Leya Rendleman, Daylon Taylor

