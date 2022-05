Two people from Newton County are among the Adult, Graduate and Online Students at Belhaven University that Achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Denatra Thomas of Conehatta and Ecclesiastes Goodwin of Chunky both were named to the president’s list.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.