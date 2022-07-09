Thomas (Tommy) Vincent Way, age 70, died in Indonesia due to heart problems, COPD and Covid complications on August 30, 2022.

Tommy was raised in Decatur, MS and attended Decatur High School. He was the oldest of 3 brothers and a sister.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather; William Mashberg, mother; Monteele Mashberg, father; Jim Way, half brother; James R. Tucker, grandson; William Way and stepson; David Way.

He is survived by his wife; Cahya Puri Ariati from Lombok, Indonesia, younger sister; Connie, Semmons, brother; Joe Way and wife Ginger, youngest brother; William (Hank) Way, half sister; Diane Way, step sister; Nancy Mashberg, step brother; Jimmy Mashberg, along with sons; Tommy Way Jr. and his wife Heather, Nathan Way, and Jason Way along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Tommy was laid to rest on August 31, 2022 in Lombok Indonesia due to government regulations concerning Covid in that country.