The Lawrence Community Club met on October 3, 2022 at 6pm met with 9 members and 1 guest present. Sudie called the meeting to order, thanking all for coming and asked Jerry Simmons to give the blessing for the potluck meal.

Jerry was the host, and he introduced his friend, Gary Thorne, who played guitar, sang, and encouraging all to join in . There were eight songs, such as, "This Little Light of Mine", Just a Closer Walk with Thee", "My God is Real ", and some fun ones, such as "Which Came First the Chicken or the Egg?", and " Can He, Could He, Would He, Did he...?" Everyone enjoyed his entertainment.

The members then began their business meeting. Overall, the yard sale went well, and a few members decided to let it carry over to the following Saturday. Others were not able to help with the 2nd weekend. Being members of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, we have been asked to make a donation of candy or money for the annual Treat Street. Members were divided on which to do, but majority ruled to let individuals decide.

Another item was brought up regarding whether or not to donate to separate groups who were also members of the Chamber. A motion was made and seconded and majority voted "yes" to just donate to one organization at this time.

The members were reminded that we will need to bring our hygiene items for the backpacks to the Mississippi Extension office to our November meeting so they can be delivered before the deadline.

Please don't forget if anyone is interested in purchasing Rada Cutlery, please see a LCC member, as this is an ongoing fundraiser for our club.

The November meeting will be on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 6 p.m.