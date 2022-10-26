After a call from an alert citizen three local men have been arrested for the theft of 7 4-wheelers from three counties, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said on Monday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, October 16 a call came into the sheriff’s office from the Bethsaida Community (Road 517) reporting that a stolen Honda 4-wheeler that belonged to the caller’s family member had been located at this location. Deputies reporting to the location verified the VIN number of the 2021 Honda TRX520 ATV as a stolen 4-wheeler from Newton County.

The tip led to the subsequent arrest of three individuals on various counts of grand larceny with some cases dating back to December 2020.

The three persons arrested in the case were:

Blake Hagood of 10400 Road 547, Philadelphia, charged with 2 counts of Grand Larceny, pending a $30,000 bond;

Mason Anthony of 11500 Road 248, Union, charged with 3 counts of Grand Larceny, pending a $45,000 bond; and

Jack D. Ross of 17 Old College Street, Hickory, charged with 1 count of Grand Larceny, released on a $15,000 bond.

The thefts in Neshoba County included a 2017 Honda TRX ATV taken from Road 266 in the Beatline Community on December 30, 2020; a 2009 Yamaha Grizzly taken from Road 505 in the Crossroads Community on July 1, 2022; and a 2020 Honda Rancher ATV taken from Road 347 in the Mt. Olive Community on June 25, 2022.

The thefts in Newton County included the previously mentioned Honda and a 2016 Honda ATV both taken from a 492E of Union on October 8, 2022, and a Honda 420 taken from Erin lucern Road East of Union on Jun 25, 2022.

One theft of a 2012 Honda ATV was taken from the Sallis Community west of Kosciusko on April 30, 2022.