Newton football coach Zach Grady put it as best he could, saying Friday night’s first-round playoff game with Velma Jackson was “a total disaster.”

It started with senior quarterback Tyreke Snow out with a concussion and starting running backs Corey Taylor and Keshawn Covington out as well.

Velma Jackson took full advantage of those absences and took a 55-0 win over visiting Newton.

Newton finishes the season with a 5-6 record.

Grady said his team wasn’t able to overcome the loss of three of his best players.

“that’s the majority of our offense and three defensive starters,” Grady said. “Tyreke did just about everything for us. Not only was he the quarterback and leading tackler, he is our punter and kicks off for us. He wanted to go but I told him I wasn’t going to put him out there in a bad situation where he could do more harm. He’s got a lot of football left to play in his life and I didn’t want to do anything to discourage that. We had to sit him out and get him ready for next year.”

With those three out, Velma Jackson ran out to a 28-0 halftime lead and added to the lead in the second half.

“We only gave up three defensive touchdowns and they didn’t play too bad at all,” Grady said. “But they scored on two punt returns, one kickoff and blocked to punts for touchdowns. It was just a disaster to say the least. We were already down with some injuries but when you lose those guys, it made it really tough. Cory is also our wildcat quarterback when Tyreke is out, so we played with a fourth string running back and a third string quarterback. It was a tall hill to climb.”

But Grady said his guys fought through the situation, much as they have done all year.

“Those guys stepped up all year,” Grady said. “We have dealt with injuries all year and a lot of guys have filled in. We had a lot of seniors that had to go play other spots and didn’t complain or say a word about it. They just dealt with it. And when you look back on it, they didn’t win a game as ninth graders but made the playoffs the past two years and that’s an accomplishment for those guys. It’s like I told them after the game, life is going to throw you some twists and turns and life isn’t always fair. You will have to make adjustments in life, and I think those guys will be ready to do that.”