Memorial services for Tommie Micheal Turner were held July 5, 2022. Milling Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mike was born November 18, 1956, in Union, MS and was raised there. After Graduation, he attended Matty Hersy School of Nursing. He worked at Laird Hospital and the University in Jackson. He later joined the Army where he was in the 82nd Airborne Special Forces. He earned U.S. wings, later he was in Bad Tolz, Germany where he earned his German wings and Holland wings. After serving time in the service, he returned to The States and worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Tuscon, Arizona and New York City.

After retiring from American Airlines, he returned to Union. He then worked as a bartender at Silver Star in Philadelphia, MS, Iron Horse Grill & Bar, and King Ed- ward in Jackson, MS.

He retired from bartending to help with his mother until her death. He was recently employed at Piggly Wiggly in Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Aileen Brunson Turner, and niece, Tammy Johnson. Survivors include his sister, Cheryl Johnson (Harold Smith) of Union, nieces, April Johnson and Amy Trisler of Union, Great-niece Edie Trisler of Madison, and his fur baby, Whitner.