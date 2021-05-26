Two months in the extra bedroom at my parents’ house. Five in the house owned by my old church. Then a year in a cabin in the woods where I got bit by a brown recluse and a year a concrete block house that was nearly impossible to heat.

Nine months in an 8x30 RV and almost five years in a one-bedroom apartment. Three adults.

I’ve had interesting living arrangements since November 2012. Some by myself; others with one son or both sons; a new wife, daughter and a son; wife and daughter ... and the occasional dogs and cats.

Now we’re more than three months into a 3-bed/2-bath home on a lake, with plenty of yard and space for the other kids to visit comfortably. Most boxes are emptied and wife, daughter, dog and I are enjoying our new home.

I catch myself looking around the house or yard, shaking my head in wonder at God’s blessings.

After a tumultuous, very difficult year in a lot of ways back in 2012, I thought my life was essentially over. I would never again find a good job, a long-term home adequate in size and amenities, direction in life, someone who loved me unconditionally.

But I was wrong, on all those things. And I marvel at the goodness of a God who would do that for one of the billions of creatures He made, for me. What love! And He loves us all the same.

The Church just celebrated Pentecost, marking the dramatic outpouring of the Holy Spirit on Jesus’ disciples. For 50 days, they’d been awaiting this moment, unsure of what would happen or how, just knowing they were to wait for it, on Jesus’ instruction.

Fifty days is so long to be patient. Yet God kept His promise, with incredible results — the comfort and guidance of His Spirit.

If you’re waiting for the good to come, don’t despair. God wants to give good things to His children and always keeps His promises.

Today is not too long to wait. Repeat that to yourself.

And if tomorrow comes and you haven’t seen the answer yet, repeat it again.

