This week in the Senate, the Senate began by adopting the conference report for House Bill 531, advancing a $524.1 million tax cut, the largest in the state’s history, to the Governor’s desk.

Under the bill as amended, the state’s four percent bracket would be eliminated in the upcoming fiscal year at a cost of about $185 million. Between Fiscal Year 2024 and 2026, the current top rate of five percent would be reduced to a four percent flat rate. This will cost $339.1 million, for a total elimination of $524.1 million in recurring dollars from the state budget. When fully phased in, Mississippi’s income tax rate will be one of the lowest in the nation among the 43 states which have an income tax.

Further, in 2016 the Legislature passed a $415 million tax cut bill phasing out the 3 percent tax bracket by 2022. The same legislation phased out the franchise tax on businesses over a ten-year period ending in 2028. Revenue for the last fiscal year (FY 2021) and current fiscal year (FY 2022) are above projections, though experts have advised revenues are likely buoyed by the significant federal recovery funds flowing into the state. Budget analysts have also advised that despite some uncertainty in the economy, the tax cut approved today is sustainable.

The Senate adopted House Bill 1769 that protects Mississippians private property rights. Under the legislation, Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution will be codified in state statute. The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying to private entities for a period of 10 years. Exemptions are provided for levee facilities, road, bridge, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities. It has been sent to the Governor. This bill was spearhead Sen. Dennis Debar and myself.

Passage of Joint Resolution 202, created a new legislative redistricting map to be effective starting in the 2023 election cycle. Redistricting is required by law every 10 years after U.S. Census numbers are released. The Mississippi Senate’s map was last redrawn in 2012. Under this plan, Senate District 31 stands mostly unchanged with the addition of Leesburg and the loss of Obadiah and Center Hill.

Senate Bill 2430 creates a revolving no-interest loan program for public school buildings. Emergency and critical infrastructure needs will receive priority. Through the program, public schools may receive up to $1 million in one fiscal year for maintenance on existing buildings, excluding athletics, or construction of new pre-K or career and technical facilities. Loans will have a 10-year maximum payback period.

Senate Bill 2120 increases pay scales for law enforcement officers employed by the Department of Public Safety. Under the plan, a trooper with less than four-years’ experience would rise from a base of almost $40,000 to a base salary of $46,950.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 588 extends from 60 days to 12 months postpartum coverage of Medicaid recipients.

Other bills passed included:

• Senate Bill 2422 makes teacher classroom supply procurement cards available on August 1.

• Senate Bill 2246 allows a judge to use an affiant’s oral testimony across the telephone to secure a search warrant in matters of sex offenses against children.

• House Bill 1408 gives an across the board $5,000 salary increase to sheriffs and an additional $5,000 to sheriffs whose responsibilities include operating a juvenile detention facility if the board of supervisors approves it. It increases pay for several other county positions.

• Senate Bill 2358 allows political parties to determine the number of candidates filing fees.

The Senate met several deadlines and extended the Sine Die deadline on paper until midnight, Sunday, April 10, 2022, with adoption of House Concurrent Resolution 90. Several floor presentations were held honoring exemplary Mississippians and their successes.

Several presentations were held on the Senate floor.

• Senators Michael McLendon, Chad McMahan, Kevin Blackwell and Dr. David Parker led honors on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, for World War II hero and former Prison of War Olin Pickens of Nesbit, with presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 547, commemorating his 100th birthday and service to America. Pickens will celebrate his birthday on December 31, 2022.

• Senators Sollie B. Norwood, Hillman T. Frazier and Joseph Thomas Sr. led honors for the Jackson State University “Lady Tigers” Women’s Basketball Team and Head Coach Tomekia Reed with presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 581 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, for winning the 2022 SWAC Women’s Basketball Regular Season title and for their second consecutive SWAC championship.

• Senators Albert Butler and Sarita Simmons led honors for the Alcorn State University “Lady Braves” cross country team and Head Coach Jimmy Joseph and Assistant Head Coach Miguel Mendez on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Senate Resolution 54, for winning the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Cross-Country Championship, marking the first in the program’s history as the fearless athletes amassed 68 points with four runners ranked in the top ten. Joseph was named the 2021 SWAC Women’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year,

• Senators Albert Butler and Sarita Simmons also honored the Alcorn State University “Braves” Men’s Basketball Team and Head Coach Landon Bussie, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Senate Resolution 55 for winning the 2021-2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season title, for the first time in 20 years, after defeating rival, the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff (UAPB), 100-77 on March 6, 2022, and breaking the 100-point scoring threshold for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

• I led honors for the Lake High School “Lady Hornets” basketball team and Coach Maurice Bowie on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 573, for winning the 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association, (MHSAA), 2A State Championship. The Lady Hornets clinched the championship March 4, 2022, when they beat Belmont 46-44. It was the first championship in 21 years

• Senator Robert L. Jackson led honors for Nakobe Dean, the six-foot, 215-pound outside linebacker of the National Champions University of Georgia “Bulldogs” Football team and former Horn Lake High School star, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with presentation of Senate Resolution 7, for his achievements. Dean, who won the 2021 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker, completed his junior year with 168 total tackles and 7.5 sacks.

• Senator Joey Fillingane led honors for Sumrall native and World War II veteran Henry “Howard” Bennett, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with presentation of Senate Resolution 59, saluting his achievements and contributions to the country. Bennett was awarded the Medal of a Liberated France at the State Veterans Home in Collins, Mississippi, on October 7th, 2021, presented on behalf of the French government. This medal is awarded to French, foreign nationals, and soldiers of allied armies who served and made a notable contribution to the liberation of France from the German occupation during World War II. Bennett will soon be awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest degree of merit, and he will be knighted and receive a Certificate of Knighthood, signed by the President of France.

• Senator Lydia Chassaniol on Thursday, March 31, 2022, led presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 546 to Director General Robert Lo of the Taipei Culture and Economic Office in Houston, encouraging further economic ties between Mississippi and the Republic of China, (Taiwan).

As always, I appreciate you allowing me to serve you.

Sen. Tyler McCaughn represents Senate District 31. He can be reached at tmccaughn@senate.­ms.gov