Front Row: Gayle Winfield Marsh, Linda Grace Buckley, Janet Edwards Hill, Debra Gainey, Gloria Cleveland Payne
Second Row: Debbie Leach Gilmore, Jo Ann Bradock Herndon, Mike Sherret, Gail Fondren, Debbie Ozborn Sherret, Jimmy Dean
Third Row: Charlie Killen, James Bush, Don Howle, Patsy Muse Nicholson, Mike Fulton, Harold Brown, Rickey Davis, Ronnie Gibson
Fourth Row: Randy Butler, Lonnie Gibson, Phil Eldrige, Albert McCune, Eddie Horton, Mike Boler, Kenny Joe Bankston, Mike Staton, Robert Gene Glenn, Blane Horton & Mike Jones.
The Union High School Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th Class Reunion on September 24th at the Union Public School cafeteria. On Friday night September 23rd, several classmates gathered to attend Union Homecoming football game. On Saturday after their lunch, the group enjoyed a guided tour of the school. Many classmates had not been back to the school campus since their graduation in 1972. The classmates all enjoyed their time together.