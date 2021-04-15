With one eye on city business and one eye on the impending municipal election results, the Board of Aldermen’s April meeting was an ever-so-brief handling of very few issues.

The majority of the meeting was a rundown of a laundry list of projects by Mayor Wayne Welch.

The Aldermen accepted a bid of $74,328 for a pair of water pressure filters from Red Oak Construction Co. of Wesson.

And, they took the $49,959 bid of Blaine Construction Company of Mt. Olive for resurfacing Old Decatur Road and Union Police Department parking lot.

Welch recommended that the City Park Pavilion, closed at the outset of last Mach’s beginning of the covid-19 pandemic be reopened.

He said he wanted to keep the Community Center closed until repairs to its outside cooking area could be completed. The damage was caused by the February ice storm. The Aldermen accepted a bid of $4,950 from M&M construction co.

The Mayor said the City would receive $300,000 from a State of Mississippi Bond Issue to resurface Industrial Circle. The Aldermen voted to accept project bids at the May 4 meeting.

He said the Union Police Department had requested $85,000 from a share of State Bond issue funds, but had been awarded $100,000. The funds will be used primarily for a upgrade to police-use tasers and the purchase of two automobiles.

The Aldermen gave a nod of approval to Union Police Chief Billy Pat Walker’s request to hire two part time policemen: Tony Stevens and Raylin Williams.

The City will advertise the sale of two pieces of surplus equipment: a fire station generator and a 1994 rescue truck.