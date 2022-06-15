Note: The original story contained an error on who voted no on the city park sidewalk renovation project. The story is now correct as written. The Appeal regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.

The Union Board of Aldermen’s June session had a short agenda and was predominately an exercise in routine matters.

Mayor Brad Capps did announce at the opening of the meeting that plans were being finalized for the opening of an urgent medical care facility in downtown Union.

Capps said it was too early to get into the specifics of the new business, but he did say that the owner had already secured a building and was making plans to get it up an going.

Capps did not release the name of the owner.

In the course of business, the Aldermen:

◆ Voted 4-1, with Alderman Billy McCune in opposition, to spend approximately $3,500 for a 20-foot tailer for hauling lawn equipment.

◆ Voted 4-1, with Alderman Ricky Sistrunk making the initial motion and McCune in opposition, to spend $3,400 to repair 120 feet of concrete walking trail in the city park.

◆ Donated $800 to help with travel expenses for two youth teams for expenses in the upcoming playoffs.

◆ Met two new Street Department employees: Joseph Self and Patrick Dukes.

◆ Heard a plea from Alderman Paul Lowery to talk with the property at 412 North St. brought up to standards. He described the house and property as extremely “neglected’ and an eyesore. He said the owner was Michael Smith, but he did not indicate that he has been in contact with him.