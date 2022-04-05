Although Union serves as only an extremely small corner of the world, many more things exist for people to see on this planet. During my spring break, I traveled to Ireland and Northern Ireland with my university, and I experienced an extremely different culture (with some interesting similarities). International traveling broadens the perspective of anyone who travels, and every Union resident should take the chance to travel if and when the opportunity presents arises.

On my trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland, I learned many interesting things about the Irish culture. For instance, one of the most shocking things I learned on the first day is that the Irish love American country music, which surprised me immensely. Moreover, they even have their own style of country music as well, and Ireland proves just as rural (if not more) than many locations in the South. However, despite these interesting similarities, I experienced many more things on this trip. I first visited the Hill of Tara, the center of Ireland and former residence of the Irish King. After driving up to Bundoran, my group visited the Fairy Bridges on the cliffs near the coast, and over the course of the week, we climbed mountains, surfed, took in beautiful scenery, visited Dublin, and learned more in one week than some people learn in a classroom setting over the course of a year. One truly learns about a foreign culture from an immersion in that culture, and the perspective of an outsider can also help people relate more to those from other countries who come to the United States. Moreover, traveling builds courage. One has to learn how to navigate airports before flying on a plane to his or her destination. Navigating a foreign country can also prove a challenge, and when one can learn these things in the midst of a trip, one has to utilize bravery, gaining confidence in the process. Much of my own travel experiences would take too long to put into a newspaper article, but they have given me a worldview that I find invaluable.

In addition to my own advocation of travel, many scientific benefits support traveling to other countries for one’s health. An NBC article by Paul Bradbury describes these benefits with the support of various studies. Firstly, the article claims that travel reduces the risk of a heart attack compared with those who do not travel, and as an extension of this benefit, the article discusses how travel significantly lowers stress levels. Both a reduced risk of heart attack and a reduction of stress prove important health benefits for anyone. Furthermore, the article describes how some studies have found that travel increases creativity while boosting overall happiness and satisfaction, which reinforces the article’s contention that travel reduces depression. All of these prove extremely important for everyone, which highlights the importance of vacations. Ultimately, travel has important health benefits, makes people happier, and improves mental health. I can personally attest to all of these points, and Union residents should take advantage of these health benefits by traveling.

Traveling includes many benefits, and while some of these positives may seem far-fetched, the best way for Union residents to test these points is to travel for themselves. While international travel seems to give the best option for experiencing a new culture and gaining a new perspective, one can receive the same positive influences by traveling to other places within the United States; the United States proves a large, diverse country with many subcultures one can experience. Despite the monetary cost, travel will always provide invaluable rewards, including memories and stories that will last forever. Therefore, Union residents should go see the world to obtain these experiences for themselves.

Send your Union community news to Matt Hennington at mch.2000­@­hotmail.com.