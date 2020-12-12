Over the course of the last few weeks, daily cases of COVID-19 have risen to over 100,000 a day, and deaths have risen to over 2,000 a day. The total reported cases in the United States currently sits at over 14 million with over 200,000 deaths. For Mississippi, cases of COVID-19 have risen to over 2,000 a day, and deaths are at almost 30 people a day. We are at a much worse state than we were during the “lockdown” in March, and things will only get worse with the holiday season. A vaccine has arrived, however, and everyone should express gratitude for this. Even though widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will not occur this year due to limited numbers, this should give everyone hope. Until the widespread distribution of the vaccine, Union residents can do a few things to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (everyone should already know this information, but as evidenced by the rise in cases, hardly anyone is following the guidelines).

by Matt Hennington

When my grandparents were young during the 1940s and 1950s, polio was the killer disease. This disease killed many children, and the ones who survived often lived with crippling injuries for the rest of their lives. Polio often caused paralysis in several ways. Sometimes this resulted in paralysis of the legs, leaving people unable to walk for the rest of their lives. In fact, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt suffered from this. At other times, polio paralyzed muscles used to breathe, and people who suffered from this form of polio needed to live in an iron lung in order to breathe properly. However, children today do not have to worry about polio. In 1955, the polio vaccine was developed; in a few decades, polio had been eradicated in the United States. Smallpox, diphtheria, mumps, measles and rubella have all been eradicated in the United States by vaccines as well. Today’s children do not have to worry about contracting any of these diseases due to vaccines.

The vaccines for COVID-19 have the potential to do the same thing with the current virus. Both Moderna and Pfizer have produced safe vaccines with a 95 percent efficiency rate. They have gone through all the tests and clinical trials. They are currently in the process of becoming authorized for use in the United State, and the United Kingdom has already authorized Pfizer. Although many may worry that the vaccine has been developed too quickly, one should consider that this pandemic has escalated to an emergency level, and this emergency has caused everyone to work together. Everyone from scientists to public health experts to world leaders have been working and hoping for this vaccine. Furthermore, no evidence exists of any long-term effects, and one must always weigh the consequences of contracting COVID-19 against the consequences of the side effects of a vaccine (which are very small for almost all vaccines). For anyone who wishes to find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccines in general, I would advise only using credible sources for this endeavor. The vaccine marks a turning point in the pandemic and signifies that the pandemic will soon end. Therefore, everyone should learn about this in order to avoid ignorance, which would prolong the pandemic.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine does represent a turning point in the pandemic, the vaccine is not going to be widely distributed at first. There will only be a limited number, and these will be rationed to those who need the vaccine the most. Moreover, the recent rise in cases in Mississippi reinforces this because the healthcare system is about to break. If someone needs to go to the hospital right now, he or she likely will face difficulty finding a room, and if someone needs intensive care, he or she will likely not find an ICU bed (if at all). In addition to other COVID-19 patients not finding a bed, victims of tragic accidents—car wrecks, violent crimes, and others like this—will not receive proper care. They face the prospect of death even more so in the current situation.

In order to remedy this and avoid spreading the disease, Union residents can do several simple things. The first thing Union residents can do is simply wear a mask when out. Masks have been proven to slow the spread, and although no one likes to wear them, this protects the community. Union Public Schools should enforce a strict mask policy if they are not already doing so. The second thing Union residents can do is making sure to wash their hands. When properly done, this is an easy way to kill COVID-19. The final thing Union residents can do is follow the guidelines set out by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. These people have studied diseases for several years, and some have even dedicated their lives to this; therefore, they probably know more about how to handle this situation than most people.

The pandemic is at a bad place right now for the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people have contracted the disease, and many have died. Although the death rate may not seem high compared to the amount of people who have recovered, the people who have died were still people’s loved ones; they were people’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and family. Many people do not take this disease seriously, and when discussing the virus, only discussing the positive does not tell the whole truth. However, the positive news must also come into the discussion. The vaccine is here, and hope comes with this breakthrough. Union residents (and people all over the world) can look forward to better days. We need to hold on a little bit longer.