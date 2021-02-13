Although many writers called Mississippi home from birth, other writers came to fame after moving to the state. John Grisham is one of these. Originally from Arkansas, he moved to Mississippi for college, which eventually led to a life in the state. He then began writing legal thrillers that have become some of the best-selling books of the contemporary era. He stands out among contemporary authors in Mississippi for these reasons. Since he is as much a Mississippian as natives, Union residents should know his story.

by Matt Hennington

Grisham started out as a kid in Arkansas, moving to Mississippi for college and starting a life in the state. He was born on Feb. 8, 1955, in Jonesboro, Ark., to working class parents, then later moved to Starkville, where he attended MSU. After he earned a degree in accounting, he attended law school at the University of Mississippi. Upon graduation in 1981, he moved to Southaven in order to work as an attorney. This background as a lawyer gave Grisham inspiration for his works and allows him to write realistically about the legal aspect of his novels. He published “A Time to Kill” as his first novel in 1988; however, he suffered a fair amount of rejection from publishers concerning this novel. As a result, the book did not sell well at the time. Despite this seemingly discouraging hit to his career as a writer, he persevered.

After publishing “A Time to Kill,” Grisham immediately began work on his next novel, which would propel him to fame. “The Firm” tells the story of a young attorney seduced by a seemingly perfect law firm. Paramount Pictures made this novel into a movie that instantly gave Grisham fame, prompting a renewed interesting in him and his work. After the success of this movie, the novel became the best-selling book of 1991. “The Pelican Brief,” his third novel, also became a best-seller. His next novel “The Client” cemented his status as master of the legal thriller genre. Grisham has continued to write novels every year, and each one has sold extremely well. In fact, all of his novels are best sellers. Many of them have also been adapted into films. Grisham has even returned to the courtroom during the mid-1990s. He honored his word in representing a client he had promised to help, and he soundly won the case. In the present day, he helps charities of various kinds and serves as a little league commissioner. Ultimately, Grisham shows the tremendous influence a state like Mississippi can have on an extraordinary individual.

Despite not holding the title of native Mississippian, he gained his fame from the state. After moving and working in Mississippi as a lawyer, he mastered the courtroom drama, producing best-selling novel after best-selling novel. He stands out among the contemporary authors and serves as Mississippi’s foremost contemporary author. For both native Mississippians and those who move to the state, Grisham shows that anything is possible. He greatly contributed to Mississippi’s literary heritage, and everyone should remember his story.