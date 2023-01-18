Hello Newton County! My name is Claire Hennington, and some of you may remember my older brother Matt Hennington. He wrote for the Newton County Appeal for roughly four years. I am 16 years old, and I am currently a junior at Union High School.

I am involved in many things at school and in the Union community. I am a UHS cheerleader, and we recently competed in the state cheerleading competition where we placed fourth out of 15 with a score of 94.4 out of 100.

I am also in the Union High School band. In the fall, I am in the color-guard, and I am currently the co-captain. This year, we had a 1980s themed show, and we placed fifth in the state. During the spring, I play the saxophone, and I am currently the first chair saxophone player. I am also a member of the UHS BETA club, and we will attend the state BETA convention in February. I am also a member of the FFA, where I have competed in prepared public speaking and agricultural sales.

I also practice with the welding team. I am a member of First Baptist Church Union, and I sing on the praise team. I also dance at Ms. Tina’s studio in Philadelphia. I was also recently selected for Southern Pine’s Electric Cooperative. I was one of the 4 students chosen to attend a leadership workshop in Jackson in March, and we will also attend a youth tour in Washington, DC, in June.

I plan to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in biology, and I hope to one day become a veterinarian. I love animals, and I believe that people should help animals in any way that they can.

I am so excited to begin writing for the Newton County Appeal, and I look forward to sharing school and community news with all of Newton County.

If you have any community news you would like shared, feel free to email your ideas to me at acch2006@outlook.com.

Claire Hennington covers the Union Community beat. To submit your local news to her, email acch2006@outlook.com.