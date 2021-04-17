Although everyone has experienced tough times throughout the pandemic, college students have faced challenges that have gone largely unnoticed. Many family members, friends, and others do not realize the amount of work students put in on a normal basis; therefore, they likely also do not realize the extra work and strain put on students by the pandemic. Many Union residents have children, grandchildren, and friends in college. As a college student myself, I feel that everyone in Union should understand what college students go through so that maybe everyone else will treat them with kindness.

In a normal academic year, students attend around four or five classes a semester; usually, this takes the form of in-person classes (many people do take online classes, but this is not the norm), and students have more work to do than many may think at first glance. If a student takes five three-hour classes, this comes out to fifteen hours a week, which does not sound like much. However, when homework for each class factors into this (the general rule of thumb is two or three hours of homework or studying per class every day when making these calculations), this comes out to around 35-40 hours per week, which is why students take the designation of full-time student. Some students also take labs that add on even more time of in-class material. Furthermore, many students work part-time or full-time jobs, participate in extracurricular activities, and prepare for graduate school. Therefore, contrary to what some may think, most college students work extremely hard. Burnout caused by overworking stresses most college students frequently. Many relatives may not realize this, but all college students struggle balancing all of these things at some point in their academic careers. Academic work deserves the respect other kinds of work receives. In normal times, college students need support, and the pandemic has only strained college students further.

The pandemic has strained everyone to some degree, and college students’ problems have only gotten worse. Many universities have transitioned to an online or hybrid schedule for this past academic year, presenting difficulties for many students in that they do not receive adequate explanations of concepts. Students have often had to resort to teaching themselves most of the material in some of these classes. Furthermore, while some professors have extended a bit of grace toward students (and we thank you all for that), others have not at all. Regardless of the pandemic and other situations, some professors just do not care. Both of these things just add more layers of stress to students’ lives, and burnout has become a staple of college life instead of something that happens at the end of the semester. Moreover, many on-campus events cannot happen due to COVID-19 restrictions, which as further taken a toll on college students as they cannot socialize as much. College life becomes much less bearable for many without these events. Currently, college students have entered the most difficult time of the semester; during the month of April, everything comes due, and they have an extreme amount of work to complete in a short amount of time. Finals will also rear their ugly heads soon, and students are doing all of this in the middle of a pandemic. Therefore, showing a little kindness to college students during this time would go a long way.

Although many people may not view anything college students do as work, this could not prove further from the truth. Students go to college to obtain an education, and they have to earn this all on their own. College students face layers upon layers of stress in a normal academic year, and the pandemic has only made things worse. Because of this, everyone should treat them with kindness when they return home for the summer or even for just a weekend. Union residents should now have a basic understanding of what college students go through, and hopefully, everyone will act accordingly.

